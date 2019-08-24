Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose While Redmile Group Trimmed Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Increased Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s Smartphone Chipset JV Gets the Nod in China; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Offer To Acquire Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 13/03/2018 – Schumer praises Trump for killing Broadcom bid to buy Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom: Acquisition of Qualcomm Remains Conditioned on Redomiciliation; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm chip sales indicate some smartphone strength

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 1.06 million shares to 7.69 million shares, valued at $95.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 131,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,179 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Blume Capital Inc invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited accumulated 0% or 79,662 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd has 0.06% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 36,800 shares. Redmile Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 10.36M shares. Farallon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2.50 million shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc invested in 0% or 37,632 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 99,950 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 42,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 8,003 shares. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,602 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 80,000 shares. 93,549 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 166,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).