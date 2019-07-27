Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shares Rose While Redmile Group Cut Its Stake; As Bunge Limited (BG) Share Price Rose, Litespeed Management Boosted by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 970,280 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE MAKES INITIAL FILING IN BRAZIL FOR IPO OF SUGAR MILLING; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – APPROVED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON SHARE CASH DIVIDEND, FROM $0.46 TO $0.50 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 19; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 03/04/2018 – Oman Daily: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 512,533 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdg reported 0.08% stake. 1.41 million are held by Carlson Cap Limited Partnership. Lumina Fund Management Limited Co reported 8,500 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 18 shares. 11,000 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Sarasin Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Principal Grp invested in 0% or 89,281 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 519,015 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The reported 3,907 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Pnc Service Group Inc Inc reported 21,398 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 150,000 are owned by Alyeska Investment Grp Ltd Partnership. Heartland Advisors reported 0.34% stake. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 9,556 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies reported 0.18% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. 4,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million worth of stock or 19,750 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penumbra Inc by 177,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,934 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 250,887 shares. 410 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Gru. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 92,290 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 32,806 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 0% or 9,637 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boston Advsr Ltd holds 39,770 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 8,673 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 37,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Jennison Assoc Lc owns 487,044 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

