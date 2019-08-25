Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Redmile Group Trimmed Stake by $3.68 Million; Saba Capital Management LP Boosted Its Dtf Tax (DTF) Position

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dtf Tax (DTF) by 259.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 189,002 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 261,792 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 72,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dtf Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.1. About 17,138 shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 469,340 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 0% or 140,885 shares. Farallon Ltd Company stated it has 0.35% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Aqr Capital Management Limited Company holds 0% or 33,772 shares. 1,425 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 70,799 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 32,548 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 59,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 42,943 shares. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Td Asset holds 0% or 40,209 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.25 million shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). American Grp Inc invested in 38,679 shares. Partner Invest Mngmt Lp invested in 0.16% or 7,872 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc by 177,562 shares to 323,170 shares, valued at $47.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 1.74M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (Call) (NYSE:CYH) by 4.14 million shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (NYSE:DEX) by 537,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,742 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold DTF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 2.66 million shares or 22.45% more from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,582 are owned by Raymond James Associates. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Bulldog Invsts Lc owns 137,755 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Fiera Cap Corp invested 0.01% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF). Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 22,139 shares in its portfolio. 1607 Capital Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 250,857 shares. Geode Capital holds 0% in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) or 27,765 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 50,716 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 65,487 shares. Saba Mngmt LP has 261,792 shares. 19,236 are held by Dakota Wealth. First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 38,957 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 45,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 926,150 shares.