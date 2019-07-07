Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Its Stake by $5.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Lifted Position

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 288.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 40,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,419 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 740,455 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $5.76 million activity. TAHL CINDY also sold $400,000 worth of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on Monday, January 7.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 60,000 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt LP holds 0.5% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 21,601 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 36,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc holds 99,950 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Millennium Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.61 million shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 144,332 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Ubs Asset Americas holds 531,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Redmile Gp Limited Liability Company holds 5.36% or 10.36 million shares in its portfolio. 23,500 were reported by Weiss Multi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Automobile Association holds 0.53% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.94 million shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co owns 556,379 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 162,288 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd has 35,203 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And has invested 0.62% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Westpac has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Becker Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,204 shares. Moreover, Field Main Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Montrusco Bolton owns 120,580 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Invest Management Inc reported 0.07% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Motco holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 43,276 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 193,091 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 4,342 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc. Blb&B Ltd Liability Com has 10,570 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 400 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 10,100 shares to 34,900 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 33,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,655 shares, and cut its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).