Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Lowered Holding by $5.96 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Position in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Has Cut by $94.02 Million as Shares Rose

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 118,837 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 29/03/2018 – FATE: FATE-NK100 SHOWED STABLE DISEASE WITH TUMOR SHRINKAGE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.89. About 2,872 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividends – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares to 161,437 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 18,444 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability accumulated 4,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 4,054 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co stated it has 3,815 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Raymond James & Associate invested in 16,452 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 3,667 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Company reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership has 24,701 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 210 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Whittier Tru Commerce Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).