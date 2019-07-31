Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Cut Its Position by $5.96 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Position in Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Has Cut as Share Price Declined

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 321,597 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,228 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 355,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 169,564 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 133,066 were accumulated by Hl Fin Services Ltd. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 770,413 shares. 56,460 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 617,606 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 120,598 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 216,898 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt owns 126,377 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 3,895 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 3.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 10,655 shares. First Tru Lp reported 47,916 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,950 shares. Invesco reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 16,705 shares to 110,388 shares, valued at $7.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 362,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105,660 were reported by Columbus Circle Investors. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 531,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Neuberger Berman Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Td Asset Inc holds 0% or 40,209 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 65,587 shares. James Inv Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). State Street Corporation holds 2.60 million shares. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 19,300 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 92,290 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 99,950 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 144,332 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0% or 121,640 shares. 87,000 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board.