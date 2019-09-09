Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Trimmed Its Holding by $5.95 Million; Spirit Of America Management Stake In Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Was Boosted

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 515,275 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 499,049 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23M, up from 414,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 661,850 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assessing Plains All American Pipeline’s Coming S&L Demise – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Permian crude shipments start on new Cactus II pipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline: Solid Distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Plains lifts EBITDA guidance, to start Cactus II commercial service next week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 105,000 shares to 594,808 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc./The (NYSE:WMB) by 20,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 574,532 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 728 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0% or 615,212 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 11,088 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bank Co reported 0.04% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.02% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Edgemoor Inv holds 13,890 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Oakworth Cap Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,437 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech reported 18,339 shares. 37.89 million are owned by Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc. Department Mb Bank N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 2,821 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 2.21M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage reported 33,489 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Company has invested 0.3% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 2.72 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 106,400 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 1.97 million are owned by Victory Capital Management Inc. Blackrock has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 487,044 shares. Moreover, Columbus Circle Investors has 0.05% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 105,660 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% or 7.05M shares. Charles Schwab reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Management V reported 21.65% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Com reported 0% stake. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).