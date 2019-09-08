Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Artal Group Sa Has Lowered Holding as Market Value Rose; As Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aqr Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $6.02 Million

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING EXPAND LICENSE PACT; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 13,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The hedge fund held 122,931 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.42M, down from 136,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $447.04. About 85,015 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Net $120.1M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Healthcare Corp (NYSEMKT:NHC) by 5,238 shares to 21,008 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 239,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 612 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 9,201 shares. 33,606 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Raymond James And Assoc holds 968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Product Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Principal Financial Grp stated it has 1,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 900 shares. 1,785 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial holds 843 shares. Epoch Investment Partners reported 0.17% stake. 6,247 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Boothbay Fund Management Lc accumulated 2,304 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Co stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,608 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 109,580 shares.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $8.86 earnings per share, up 17.20% or $1.30 from last year’s $7.56 per share. CACC’s profit will be $166.78M for 12.61 P/E if the $8.86 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr holds 155,838 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 99,950 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 53,179 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Cap Lp holds 110,882 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 19,300 shares. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Legal & General Group Public Lc invested in 0% or 11,732 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp stated it has 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Alpinvest Partners Bv invested in 21,104 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has 1.97 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) or 8,003 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 121,640 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co owns 487,044 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.35 EPS, down 12.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc by 700,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc.