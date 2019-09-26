Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Share Value Rose While Artal Group Sa Decreased Stake by $6.00 Million; Birchview Capital LP Stake In Biogen (BIIB) Was Has Upped

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 587,650 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.22. About 1.53 million shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Guru Stocks With Predictable Businesses – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Learnbonds.com and their article: “Datadog Is Looking To Raise $650m On The Nasdaq Global Select Market – LearnBonds” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen launches study of higher dose of Spinraza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark reported 314 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Brandywine Global Investment Management Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 36,870 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 899,395 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Llc owns 119,970 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 12,707 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Origin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,398 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 159,058 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt reported 4,413 shares. The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Midas Mngmt Corp reported 1,400 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 646,767 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Com reported 267 shares.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $10.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

More notable recent Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Messenger RNA Is Just the Latest Siren Song From Biotech: Donâ€™t Listen – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fate Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for FT596 Off-the-Shelf, iPSC-derived CAR NK Cell Cancer Immunotherapy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Boring Post-Fed Action – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FATE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FATE shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 56.35 million shares or 1.58% more from 55.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 727,365 shares. Vident Advisory Lc holds 82,719 shares. James Invest Research has 1,155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Principal Fincl Gru has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 9,913 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co holds 96,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner Fund Limited Partnership invested in 1.55 million shares. Jennison Associates Lc invested in 547,922 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise invested in 703,276 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 299,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Partner LP has invested 0.27% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 130,573 shares. 115,532 were accumulated by Columbus Circle Invsts. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).