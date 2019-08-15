Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Market Value Rose While Polaris Venture Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Hess (HES) Stake by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.63. About 365,344 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS SEES FT500 IND FILING IN FIRST HALF 2018; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC – NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE HAVE OCCURRED WITH PROTMUNE IN PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 17,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 748,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.11M, down from 766,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 1.88 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION CAPITAL AND EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES WERE $384 MLN IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO $393 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 08/03/2018 – Hess Corp $1 Billion Buyback in Addition to $500 Million Repurchase Plan Announced in Late 201; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – NEWLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HESS ANNOUNCED IN LATE 2017; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar on Wednesday, March 6. The insider SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. LIPSCHULTZ MARC S also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by Checki Terrence J. on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 789,880 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 49,200 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 5,100 shares. 26,141 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. The United Kingdom-based Lmr Llp has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Raymond James Services Advsrs owns 51,216 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 13.03M shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 20,423 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 13.60M are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.01% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 2,810 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 109,855 shares. Fund Sa invested in 7,611 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon owns 5.51 million shares.