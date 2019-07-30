Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Redmile Group Trimmed Its Position; Private Wealth Partners Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position by $532,480

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.2. About 32,191 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fate Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FATE); 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $116.03. About 60,468 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 11/05/2018 – American Water Works Appoints Director Karl Kurz as Chairman of Board; 16/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Elevates Infrastructure Conversation and Mobilizes Action During Infrastructure Week

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $81.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 131,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altrinsic Glob Lc reported 70,000 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Baker Avenue Asset Lp has invested 0.03% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 93,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank reported 94,000 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 28,144 are owned by State Farm Mutual Automobile Co. Polaris Venture Communications V Ltd Liability invested in 21.65% or 1.47M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 65,587 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co owns 39,770 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp owns 9,637 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 8,003 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 60,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 267,453 shares.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 84,168 shares. Assetmark holds 735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). 6,771 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Telos Cap Management, California-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Reaves W H holds 1.9% or 551,849 shares. Massachusetts-based Choate Investment has invested 0.05% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hanseatic Mgmt holds 1,483 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 196,924 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.35% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,550 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Company has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 4,394 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Us Bancorp De invested in 51,728 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.86 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14M and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,635 shares to 78,705 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

