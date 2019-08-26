Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Redmile Group Has Trimmed Its Position; First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) Shareholder Provident Investment Management Lowered Stake by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (FFBC) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 98,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in First Finl Bancorp Oh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.93 lastly. It is down 15.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp Expects First Bancorp Deal to Close During 3Q; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers f; 29/05/2018 – First Fincl Bancorp Ohio Completes Conversion of MainSource Fincl Group Into First Fincl

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc analyzed 216,697 shares as the company's stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02 million, down from 10.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 222,509 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Toronto Dominion State Bank has 1,048 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 10,070 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 46,550 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Piedmont Advsrs invested in 24,924 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Counsel has 224,475 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 373,769 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 62,823 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 114,831 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 178,443 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. olszewski richard e bought $8,743 worth of stock. Berta Vince bought $6,344 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Wednesday, April 10. Ach J Wickliffe had bought 129 shares worth $3,124. On Monday, July 1 the insider Booth Cynthia O bought $6,249. $6,199 worth of stock was bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L had bought 258 shares worth $6,249.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 86,526 shares to 910,213 shares, valued at $31.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 127,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.22 million for 10.62 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 503,400 shares to 4.56M shares, valued at $113.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 5.19 million shares. 38,679 are owned by Grp. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,950 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 17,330 shares. State Street reported 2.60M shares. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 0.09% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 96,315 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 140,885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors invested in 869,789 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 2.72 million were reported by Vanguard Gp Inc Inc. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 20,000 shares stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 11,732 were reported by Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company. Partner Management LP holds 7,872 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 87,000 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.