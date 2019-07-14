Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $5.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Lifted Dollar General (DG) Position by $724,115

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.22M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 868,863 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 100.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares to 35,442 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,254 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Inc stated it has 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Longview (Guernsey) Limited invested in 4.60 million shares or 2.89% of the stock. Petrus Lta holds 104,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 381,063 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 73,567 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.33% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 24,231 shares. Mackenzie Corp has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 670,894 shares. State Street reported 11.41 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Polen Cap Management Lc has 4.72% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 7.56M shares. City Commerce reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 7,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Veritas Investment Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Yorktown Management & Co owns 3,100 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 91 are held by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wexford Limited Partnership reported 0.16% stake. 21,104 are owned by Alpinvest Partners Bv. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 96,315 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 9,637 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 120,954 shares. Blume Capital Management holds 0.01% or 600 shares in its portfolio. American International Inc holds 0% or 38,679 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.61M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Renaissance Techs has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Invesco Ltd owns 53,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polaris Venture Mgmt V Limited Com reported 1.47 million shares. Pnc Finance Inc holds 10,860 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 749,372 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.32 EPS, up 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Fate Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.