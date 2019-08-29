Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Holding by $5.96 Million as Valuation Rose; Forbes J M & Co Llp Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $8.37 Million

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1035.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 181,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 199,473 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 17,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 2.24M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/05/2018 – Coca-Cola at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – IN AMENDMENT, ER’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE TWO INDIVIDUALS TO CO’S BOARD EXTENDED BY 12 MONTHS TO JUNE 12, 2019; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 100,514 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the lnnate Killer Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 39,929 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boston Advisors reported 39,770 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 531,701 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 3.20 million shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company has 11,732 shares. Partner Fund Management Lp, a California-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polaris Venture Co V Ltd Liability stated it has 1.47M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has invested 0.41% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 1.97 million shares. Altrinsic Advsr Lc accumulated 70,000 shares.

Forbes J M & Co Llp, which manages about $588.17 million and $466.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,315 shares to 50,941 shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,758 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V).