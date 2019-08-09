Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holder Polaris Venture Management Company Decreased Its Holding by $5.96 Million as Stock Value Rose; North American Management Increased Its Holding in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $1.89 Million

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 900,755 shares traded or 13.61% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 16/05/2018 – FATE GAINS ACCESS TO IP FOR GENE-EDITED T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 05/03/2018 Fate Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 29c; 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 30/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $11; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 41.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 23,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 79,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 55,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 1.92M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 1,258 shares in its portfolio. First holds 0.55% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 67,927 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Cibc World stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Trustmark Bancshares Department holds 0.07% or 8,498 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Rech Inc invested in 0% or 54 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 5,040 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 150 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Com has invested 1.52% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jane Street Limited Liability Company reported 98,035 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm owns 38,315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bangor Comml Bank has invested 0.3% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). South State Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,766 shares.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter Recognized With Highest Achievement on 2019 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,740 shares to 196,741 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,112 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). First Mercantile Tru invested 0.06% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 44,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 250,887 are held by Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Boston Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 14,500 are held by Parametric Assoc Ltd Company. Daiwa Gru stated it has 410 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 19,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Gp Inc invested in 38,679 shares.