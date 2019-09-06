FAT Brands Inc. (FAT)’s Financial Results Comparing With RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)

As Restaurants companies, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.17 N/A -0.24 0.00 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 20 0.92 N/A 1.52 11.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FAT Brands Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FAT Brands Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.5% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 5.41% -2.98% -26.05% -23.34% -47.99% -24.09%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. was less bearish than RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Summary

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors FAT Brands Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.