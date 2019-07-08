FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Comparing side by side

As Restaurants companies, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.46 N/A -0.13 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 99 6.04 N/A 4.02 24.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FAT Brands Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% YUM! Brands Inc. 0.00% -17.9% 31.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FAT Brands Inc. and YUM! Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 YUM! Brands Inc. 2 2 1 2.20

YUM! Brands Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $96.33 consensus target price and a -12.47% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.9% of FAT Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.2% of YUM! Brands Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 83.3% are FAT Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are YUM! Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -0.21% -9.71% -20.85% -30.85% -25.68% 1.04% YUM! Brands Inc. -0.13% -1.26% 7.53% 10.63% 20.05% 9.18%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than YUM! Brands Inc.

Summary

YUM! Brands Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2017, it had 21,487 KFC units; 16,748 Pizza Hut units; and 6,849 Taco Bell units. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.