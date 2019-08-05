FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FAT Brands Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.54% institutional ownership for its competitors. 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 3.18 3.73 2.56

As a group, Restaurants companies have a potential upside of 19.31%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FAT Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. has -17.65% weaker performance while FAT Brands Inc.’s rivals have 30.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

FAT Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, FAT Brands Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. FAT Brands Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Dividends

FAT Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FAT Brands Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors FAT Brands Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.