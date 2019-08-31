FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Contrasting side by side

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) and Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands Inc. 5 2.28 N/A -0.24 0.00 Ark Restaurants Corp. 20 0.44 N/A 1.55 12.42

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of FAT Brands Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ark Restaurants Corp. 0.00% 7.1% 3.6%

Liquidity

FAT Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ark Restaurants Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Ark Restaurants Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FAT Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both FAT Brands Inc. and Ark Restaurants Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 2.2% and 22.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.37% of Ark Restaurants Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65% Ark Restaurants Corp. -4.13% -4.16% -4.61% 2.27% -26.42% 4.96%

For the past year FAT Brands Inc. has -17.65% weaker performance while Ark Restaurants Corp. has 4.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ark Restaurants Corp. beats FAT Brands Inc.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.