Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 10.90 N/A -0.35 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 83 12.50 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Zendesk Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Fastly Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential upside is 9.73% and its consensus target price is $88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.