Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Both Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 11.39 N/A -0.35 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.65 N/A 0.48 67.04

In table 1 we can see Fastly Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fastly Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Synaptics Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synaptics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Fastly Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively Synaptics Incorporated has a consensus target price of $40.17, with potential upside of 37.19%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fastly Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 98.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Synaptics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Synaptics Incorporated -1.74% 6.84% -13.07% -19.57% -35.33% -13.52%

For the past year Fastly Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synaptics Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Synaptics Incorporated beats Fastly Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.