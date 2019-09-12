Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We are comparing Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 22 17.83 N/A -0.35 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.65 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival SPS Commerce Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fastly Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Fastly Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Fastly Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -34.98%. Competitively the average price target of SPS Commerce Inc. is $78.33, which is potential 61.77% upside. Based on the results given earlier, SPS Commerce Inc. is looking more favorable than Fastly Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fastly Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 98.5% respectively. Comparatively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while SPS Commerce Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats Fastly Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.