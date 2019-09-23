Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 22 13.88 N/A -0.35 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 11.53 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

Fastly Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fastly Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fastly Inc. and HubSpot Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The downside potential is -16.47% for Fastly Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of HubSpot Inc. is $205, which is potential 27.84% upside. The data provided earlier shows that HubSpot Inc. appears more favorable than Fastly Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fastly Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 97.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while HubSpot Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.