Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

We are comparing Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 8.80 N/A -0.35 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.78 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fastly Inc. and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor ePlus inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Fastly Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ePlus inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fastly Inc. and ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.7% and 93.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of ePlus inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats Fastly Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.