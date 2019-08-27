Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Reaches $28.76 High on Aug, 27; Last Week American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Equity Investment Life Holding has $3200 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31’s average target is 45.00% above currents $21.38 stock price. American Equity Investment Life Holding had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Raymond James. See American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Sandler O’Neill Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 20,336 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING – NOTES RECENT MARKET RUMORS, CONFIRMS IT IS IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells fixed index and fixed rate annuity products in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. It issues fixed index annuities and fixed rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It has a 9.26 P/E ratio. The firm also offers life insurance products comprising traditional ordinary and term, universal life, and other interest-sensitive life insurance products.

