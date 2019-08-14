Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Reaches $15.10 Low on Aug, 14; Sun Life Financial Has Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Holding

The stock of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $13.74 target or 9.00% below today’s $15.10 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.41B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $13.74 PT is reached, the company will be worth $126.99 million less. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 340,271 shares traded. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 96.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc analyzed 7,689 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)'s stock declined 0.89%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 248 shares with $39,000 value, down from 7,937 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.10B valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.4. About 417,966 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES;

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.34 million are held by Franklin Resources. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP owns 0.13% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 18,565 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). M&T Retail Bank invested in 70,386 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 86,775 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 42,800 shares. Fifth Third National Bank stated it has 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 17 shares. Cls Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 52 shares. St Johns Investment Management Com Limited Com reported 4,127 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,294 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,186 shares. Farmers Tru Co owns 1,964 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte stated it has 1.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Westover Capital Lc invested in 1,886 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) stake by 61,209 shares to 63,302 valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 5,034 shares and now owns 25,546 shares. Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was raised too.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Sees Sales Growth Stall Out – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 9.97% above currents $146.4 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $16200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Loop Capital. Buckingham Research maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral” rating.