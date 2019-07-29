Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) EPS Estimated At $-0.13; Shorts at Renasant (RNST) Raised By 0.3%

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. RNST’s SI was 1.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 1.06 million shares previously. With 176,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)’s short sellers to cover RNST’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 74,184 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Renasant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.20/SHARE FROM $0.19; EST. $0.19; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8 after the close. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 505,681 shares traded. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 12.13 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Renasant – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Renasant (RNST) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Renasant Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Information – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.