Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparison side by side

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 17.95 N/A -0.35 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 85 12.53 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

Fastly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Zendesk Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Fastly Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -35.44% downside potential. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s consensus price target is $95.5, while its potential upside is 20.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.