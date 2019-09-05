Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparison side by side

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fastly Inc.
|21
|17.95
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Zendesk Inc.
|85
|12.53
|N/A
|-1.37
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Zendesk Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-11.8%
Liquidity
Fastly Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Zendesk Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Fastly Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Fastly Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fastly Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Zendesk Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Fastly Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a -35.44% downside potential. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s consensus price target is $95.5, while its potential upside is 20.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zendesk Inc. looks more robust than Fastly Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Zendesk Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
|Zendesk Inc.
|-10.6%
|-7.79%
|-1.43%
|26.74%
|50.45%
|43.16%
For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Fastly Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc.
Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
