Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparing side by side

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 25 -1.43 13.04M -0.35 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 1.53M 0.07 44.46

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fastly Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 51,217,596.23% 0% 0% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 48,606,919.34% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. Its rival SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fastly Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.91% for Fastly Inc. with consensus target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.