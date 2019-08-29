Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Comparing side by side

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 21 15.42 N/A -0.35 0.00 SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.26 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Fastly Inc. and SeaChange International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fastly Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fastly Inc. Its rival SeaChange International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Fastly Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fastly Inc. and SeaChange International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fastly Inc. has a -24.84% downside potential and an average target price of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.7% of Fastly Inc. shares and 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52%

For the past year Fastly Inc. has -9.55% weaker performance while SeaChange International Inc. has 59.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Fastly Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.