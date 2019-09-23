Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly Inc. 22 13.88 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.54 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fastly Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Fastly Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential downside is -16.47%. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 19.00% and its average target price is $61.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Fastly Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 79.9%. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastly Inc. -1.36% 6.01% 0% 0% 0% -9.55% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Fastly Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.