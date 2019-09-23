Fastly Inc. (FSLY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fastly Inc.
|22
|13.88
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|9.54
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fastly Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Fastly Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fastly Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fastly Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Fastly Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential downside is -16.47%. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 19.00% and its average target price is $61.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. seems more appealing than Fastly Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Fastly Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.7% and 79.9%. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fastly Inc.
|-1.36%
|6.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.55%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
For the past year Fastly Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Fastly Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
