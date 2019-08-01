Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; La-z-boy (LZB) Shorts Decreased By 7.71%

Analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 8 after the close. The stock decreased 6.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 1.26 million shares traded or 19.48% up from the average. Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) had a decrease of 7.71% in short interest. LZB’s SI was 1.83 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.71% from 1.99M shares previously. With 245,400 avg volume, 8 days are for La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s short sellers to cover LZB’s short positions. The SI to La-z-boy Incorporated’s float is 4.01%. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 669,001 shares traded or 54.55% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It currently has negative earnings. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

More notable recent Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fastly to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8 – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “UPDATED: Fastly to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 8 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 IPO Stocks to Buy â€” According to Wall Street Analysts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “La-Z-Boy Names President of Its International Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Tipperary Sales, a La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & DÃ©cor Dealer, Hires Ed Harris as Vice President Business Development – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q4 Earnings Preview For La-Z-Boy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “La-Z-Boy Q4 Sales Miss Target, Shares Down 7% – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “La-Z-Boy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail divisions. It has a 22.91 P/E ratio. The Upholstery segment makes and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold La-Z-Boy Incorporated shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.13 million shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 338,421 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 13,846 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 43,524 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 17,400 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management holds 24,300 shares. 69 are held by Captrust Finance Advsrs. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Jefferies Gp Lc owns 8,992 shares. 3,834 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 15,214 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Among 2 analysts covering La-Z-Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. La-Z-Boy Inc has $38 highest and $3500 lowest target. $35’s average target is 6.09% above currents $32.99 stock price. La-Z-Boy Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Sidoti. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti on Thursday, June 6 to “Neutral”.