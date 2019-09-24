Fastenal (FAST) Stock Price Declined While North Star Asset Management Increased Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $9.45 Million; Share Value Rose

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 67,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 189,308 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.44 million, up from 121,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 99.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 40,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 80,478 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 40,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Lc owns 0.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,692 shares. Logan Cap Management owns 62,669 shares. Baskin Financial invested in 3.71% or 155,793 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 65,914 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department holds 14,244 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 7.70 million shares. Maple Cap Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,609 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 1,254 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 472,533 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,096 shares. Menlo invested in 4.8% or 49,915 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.57M shares. Milestone Gru owns 2,158 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $14.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,433 shares to 530,622 shares, valued at $44.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,545 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell has 0.18% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moors Cabot has 9,388 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 9,460 shares stake. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 156,014 shares. 44,780 are owned by Stonebridge Inc. Conning Inc reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.79M shares. Pnc Fin Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 526,458 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Ashfield Capital Prns Ltd Llc holds 17,318 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc stated it has 10,800 shares. Zebra Management Ltd Liability Company owns 9,398 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 806,583 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 6,118 shares to 29,599 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicine Man Tech by 119,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,435 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).