Fastenal (FAST) Shares Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mackenzie Financial Has Decreased Its Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by $5.34 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 92.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 34,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2,778 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 37,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 1.21M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (FAST) by 91.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 324,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 29,450 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, down from 353,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.02M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,434 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,431 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2,496 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 601,818 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dearborn Prtnrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 6,716 shares. 236,847 were accumulated by Sei. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc owns 33,471 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornercap Inv Counsel has 13,126 shares. Td Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hendershot Invs holds 213,338 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. 588 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 15,000 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 12,400 shares to 43,250 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.71 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 275,454 shares to 29.32M shares, valued at $597.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 778,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT).