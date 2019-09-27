Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Long Road Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $2.18 Million as Market Value Declined; Brown Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $1.21 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 26,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 727,554 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.87 million, down from 753,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.42 million shares traded or 33.94% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Fin Advsrs owns 256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 169,772 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.01% or 87,300 shares. Columbus Circle Investors owns 225,897 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 2.61 million shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt holds 12,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 3.52 million shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel owns 51,360 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 29,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,621 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation holds 1,850 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 10,800 were reported by Numerixs Investment Technologies. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 650,207 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 896 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Of Virginia holds 2.66% or 6.64M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 71,600 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). New England Research & Mgmt Incorporated reported 39,253 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.07% stake. First Citizens Retail Bank Tru holds 51,335 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 18,750 are owned by Rothschild Inv Corporation Il. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 86,000 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1.20M shares. Trust Of Vermont owns 1,348 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il owns 12,865 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 575,025 shares. First Merchants has invested 0.4% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Kessler Gru Limited Company holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. 241,336 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Com.

