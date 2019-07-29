Fastenal (FAST) Shareholder Check Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million as Share Value Rose; Essex Financial Services Increased Holding in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI)

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 45,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,430 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 49,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 731,404 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 76,797 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 7.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 02/04/2018 – CODI CUT FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1B in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 M of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 06/03/2018 Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of $100 Million Series B Preferred Share Offering; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q REV. $360.7M, EST. $348.2M; 29/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS UNIT CLEAN EARTH, BUYS ESMI COS.,; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Management Ltd Delaware holds 87,663 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com holds 0.01% or 13,697 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Company holds 0% or 13,802 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 6.07 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Trust holds 358 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 27,703 shares. Adirondack & Mngmt stated it has 60,685 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group reported 11,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alps has 0.02% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Moneta Grp Inc Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 49,769 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based North Star Investment has invested 0.18% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Us Bankshares De holds 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) or 2,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 1,760 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 77,001 shares.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,296 shares to 9,579 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 13,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,919 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisherscientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A holds 320 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cap Invest Service Of America Inc holds 2.17% or 210,719 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 48,430 shares stake. 23,194 were reported by Panagora Asset. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,400 shares. Moreover, Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd has 1.21% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 24,233 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 24,342 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 29,823 shares. Cullinan reported 98,850 shares. Check Mngmt Ca holds 0.02% or 4,430 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin has 2.11 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,790 shares. Transamerica Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bamco New York accumulated 1.06 million shares or 0.29% of the stock.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. $2.49M worth of stock was sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.40 million for 21.80 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 172,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimpress Nv.

