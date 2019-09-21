Fastenal (FAST) Holding Has Upped by Saturna Capital Corp; Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding in Thor Industries (THO) by $781,202 as Share Price Declined

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44 million, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc (THO) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 13,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 99,744 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 113,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 1.04M shares traded or 25.92% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING

