Fastenal (FAST) Holder Wendell David Associates Has Increased Stake by $792,000; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Maintains Position in Us Ecology (ECOL)

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Us Ecology (ECOL) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 10,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 83,289 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 72,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Us Ecology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 99,783 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC ECOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RANGE OF $122 MLN TO $128 MLN, ITS DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $2.15 TO $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $39 MLN TO $42 MLN; 29/05/2018 – US Ecology Board Reaffirms Capital Allocation Strategy; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY INC – REAFFIRMED COMMITMENT TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18 PER SHARE FOR 2018

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 92.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 24,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 26,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $666.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,985 shares to 9,390 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Management Lc has invested 3.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.91% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Duncker Streett And has 0.27% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 896 are owned by Ftb. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 634,762 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9.93M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 600 were reported by Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Company accumulated 174,392 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Asset One has 318,351 shares. Hm Payson reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington Com holds 0.07% or 41,808 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.13% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.00M shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 86 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold ECOL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.62 million shares or 1.64% more from 18.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest reported 148,585 shares stake. Mondrian Invest Ptnrs holds 83,289 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. First Mercantile has invested 0.01% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Brinker Cap invested in 0.01% or 6,052 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,418 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 33,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma accumulated 54,387 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 294,591 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 15,738 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) for 35 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.09% in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 19,185 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 845,080 shares.