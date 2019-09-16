Fastenal (FAST) Holder Long Road Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding by $2.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Holding

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.79M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 253,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 223,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, down from 477,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Lifetime Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.07M market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 9,235 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 26.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500. Some Historical LCUT News: 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 50c; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES NET SALES $760 MLN TO $772 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES ADJ DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.81 TO $0.96 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q Adj EPS 47c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lifetime Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCUT); 08/05/2018 – Lifetime Brands 1Q Loss/Shr 70c; 09/03/2018 TAYLOR PARENT, LLC REPORTS 27.2 PCT STAKE IN LIFETIME BRANDS INC AS OF MARCH 2 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIFETIME BRANDS – FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 31, CO SEES DILUTED INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.45 TO $0.61 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Lifetime Brands 4Q EPS 8c; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.99 million activity.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 22,500 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

Analysts await Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.4 per share. LCUT’s profit will be $9.13 million for 5.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lifetime Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.