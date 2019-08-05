Fastenal Company (FAST)’s Financial Results Comparing With W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Since Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) and W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE:GWW) are part of the Industrial Equipment Wholesale industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal Company 32 3.16 N/A 1.32 23.39 W.W. Grainger Inc. 287 1.31 N/A 14.68 19.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fastenal Company and W.W. Grainger Inc. W.W. Grainger Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Fastenal Company. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fastenal Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal Company 0.00% 32.1% 22% W.W. Grainger Inc. 0.00% 42.4% 13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Fastenal Company is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, W.W. Grainger Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Fastenal Company has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, W.W. Grainger Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Fastenal Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than W.W. Grainger Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fastenal Company and W.W. Grainger Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal Company 0 4 1 2.20 W.W. Grainger Inc. 2 1 0 2.33

Fastenal Company has a consensus price target of $31.25, and a 9.15% upside potential. Competitively W.W. Grainger Inc. has a consensus price target of $285.75, with potential upside of 6.04%. The data provided earlier shows that Fastenal Company appears more favorable than W.W. Grainger Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.3% of Fastenal Company shares and 77.1% of W.W. Grainger Inc. shares. 0.1% are Fastenal Company’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of W.W. Grainger Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastenal Company -3.54% -5.7% -11.07% 2.34% 9.84% 17.8% W.W. Grainger Inc. -4.29% 8.88% 5.88% -1.71% -13.5% 3.07%

For the past year Fastenal Company’s stock price has bigger growth than W.W. Grainger Inc.

Summary

Fastenal Company beats on 7 of the 12 factors W.W. Grainger Inc.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which include general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,503 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, U.S. and Canada. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products. It also offers inventory management solutions; and distributes tools, fasteners, and safety and industrial supplies. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, large corporations, government entities, and other institutions. It offers its products through various branches, sales and service representatives, contact centers, distribution centers, direct marketing materials, and catalogs, as well as through Websites. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Lake Forest, Illinois.