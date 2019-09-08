Fastenal Company (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Alta Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $7.95 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 1.08M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Financial Services Net Income About $800M; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 713,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 8,988 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $578,000, down from 722,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 4.01M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 53,024 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 3,738 shares. 1,283 are owned by Dubuque Natl Bank And Communications. Wms Partners Limited Co holds 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 2,619 shares. 174 are owned by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Loomis Sayles Co LP holds 2.03% or 6.48 million shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fort Washington Investment Oh accumulated 448,092 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & holds 4,638 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mai has 0.06% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 60,827 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Com owns 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,090 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 12,668 shares. Amer Group holds 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 130,270 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.01% or 182 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.08M for 18.12 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 305,000 shares to 406,531 shares, valued at $43.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $203.51 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,602 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Btc Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 3,159 shares. Penobscot Inv Management reported 4,450 shares stake. Old National Bancorporation In reported 99,785 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stifel Fincl stated it has 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 450 were reported by Oakworth. Kentucky-based Parthenon Lc has invested 2.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 87,138 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 3,625 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 28,683 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 171,574 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd holds 0.05% or 887,088 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,915 shares. Dorsey Whitney Communications Ltd owns 117,779 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23,830 shares to 428,461 shares, valued at $27.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

