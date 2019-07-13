Fastenal Company (FAST) Stake Lifted by Route One Investment Company Lp; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Raised Its Position by $126.82 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 176.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 443,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 694,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22 million, up from 250,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 1.90 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.12 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41M, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 7.80M shares traded or 66.44% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower holds 0.04% or 90,679 shares in its portfolio. 25,566 are owned by Fdx Advsrs. 76,300 were accumulated by Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 407,300 shares. The Switzerland-based Bellecapital International has invested 3.41% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 4,927 are held by Etrade Cap Limited Liability Com. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 0.12% or 52,919 shares. 41,200 were accumulated by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Cullinan Assocs, a Kentucky-based fund reported 98,850 shares. M&R Management accumulated 4,367 shares. Mcdonald Cap Incorporated Ca owns 1.93M shares for 10.31% of their portfolio. Moreover, Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication stated it has 37,383 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 20.27M shares.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 818,200 shares to 4.27M shares, valued at $246.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million was made by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999.