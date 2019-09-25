Fastenal Company (FAST) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Boosted Stake by $46.55 Million as Share Price Declined; Apis Capital Advisors Has Cut Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by $1.07 Million as Valuation Declined

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.51M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 378,708 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (SIMO) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 41,657 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $66.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (NYSEMKT:INS) by 330,664 shares to 350,664 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74M for 21.36 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.31% or 24,290 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company holds 601,722 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 16,966 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv accumulated 8.66% or 2.00 million shares. Nottingham invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Us Comml Bank De owns 804,091 shares. Axa reported 373,769 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon has 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd reported 234,474 shares. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.79M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.62M shares. 22,778 were accumulated by Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 50,748 shares. Cornerstone owns 1,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.