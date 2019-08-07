Fastenal Company (FAST) Is At $29.20 Formed Wedge; Packaging Of America (PKG) Sentiment Is 1.35

Fastenal Company (FAST) formed wedge down with $26.86 target or 8.00% below today’s $29.20 share price. Fastenal Company (FAST) has $16.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 4.85 million shares traded or 3.64% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 229 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 170 decreased and sold their positions in Packaging Corp Of America. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 80.49 million shares, up from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Packaging Corp Of America in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 130 Increased: 154 New Position: 75.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America for 197,769 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 2.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skba Capital Management Llc has 2.03% invested in the company for 127,150 shares. The Michigan-based Jlb & Associates Inc has invested 1.91% in the stock. Hamlin Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 414,874 shares.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43M for 20.28 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 7.02% above currents $29.2 stock price. Fastenal had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, April 12. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, June 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 39,583 shares. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.