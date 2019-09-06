Fastenal Company (FAST) Holder Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Its Holding by $12.61 Million; Roumell Asset Management Lowered Stake in Destination Xl Group (DXLG) by $922,270

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 197,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.12 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.41M, up from 7.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 4.07 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Destination Xl Group Inc (DXLG) by 57.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 461,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.74% . The hedge fund held 339,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 800,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Destination Xl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 32,361 shares traded. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 04/04/2018 – DESTINATION XL HOLDER CANNELL REPORTS ~7.5% STAKE, UP VS. ~7.2%; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Sales $462M-$472M; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY COMP SALES UP 1.0% TO 3.0%; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER KENNETH EDERLE LEFT; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL REVISING GUIDANCE TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5C; 04/04/2018 – Cannell Capital Takes Stake in Destination XL: 13D Filing; 16/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE APPROXIMATELY 56 POSITIONS; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on DSW Inc wrongly coded to Destination XL Group

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Fourth-Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Charlotte’s Web Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kandi Technologies Signs Strategic Cooperative Agreement with Northpoint Commercial Finance LLC – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “DXL Men’s Big + Tall Brings Its Style and Fit Expertise to Tukwila, Washington, with New Store Opening – PR Web” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 461,896 shares to 8.71 million shares, valued at $189.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.