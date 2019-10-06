Fastenal Company (FAST) Holder Bares Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $134.88 Million as Market Value Declined; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Share Price Rose While Equitec Specialists Has Lowered Its Position by $493,000

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Company (FAST) by 94.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 8.68M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.79 million, up from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 64.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 65,468 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTSC JOB CUTS DUE TO TRANSFER TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS & FACILITY CLOSURES IN CHINA RELATE TO TRANSFER OF PRODUCTION OPERATIONS TO CONTRACT MANUFACTURING PARTNER; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS 2Q REV. $191M, EST. $195.5M (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – MTS Systems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – MTS Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 EPS $3.55-EPS $3.85; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co by 107,844 shares to 120,484 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 2,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp.

More notable recent MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Silicon Laboratories Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SLAB) 5.0% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MTS Upsizes and Prices Offering of $350 Million of 5.750% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027 – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New 52-Week-High Achievers For Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Manufacturing giant taps NC for expansion over California, New York, China – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $12.57M for 20.78 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold MTSC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.24% more from 17.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 316,827 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 33,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 70,634 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Renaissance Lc invested in 148,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 29,147 shares. Reilly Limited holds 0.01% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 1,200 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.92 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 27,643 shares in its portfolio. Ftb has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 518 are held by Ls Limited Liability Company. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 14,056 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,060 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,973 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 24,331 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Albert D Mason holds 0.4% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 16,330 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt invested in 2.98 million shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Luminus Lc invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 24,290 shares. Toth Advisory Corp accumulated 0.14% or 19,417 shares. Saturna Capital holds 1.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1.21 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 90,267 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 774 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs holds 0.02% or 474,255 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 169,772 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.54% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chinese Firms Lead the Blockchain Innovation Race – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Are Poised To Soar, And Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stocks Rise on Trade Hopes – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cricket-Elgar-du Plessis stand leads South Africa’s Vizag fightback – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 96,070 shares to 4.08M shares, valued at $171.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,405 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).