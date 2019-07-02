Fastenal Company (FAST) EPS Estimated At $0.37; LGL Group (LGL) Sentiment Is 2.5

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $211.87M giving it 22.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 3.92 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

LGL Group Inc (LGL) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.30, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 5 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 2 sold and decreased positions in LGL Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 1.04 million shares, up from 998,045 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding LGL Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The LGL Group, Inc. for 80,879 shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 45,674 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al has 0.02% invested in the company for 477,437 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,295 shares.

More notable recent The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LGL to Expand Efforts in the Defense and Aerospace Industries – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The LGL Group, Inc. Reports Q3 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “LGL Continues the Evaluation of a Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal; Announces Pending Expiration of Its Warrants August 6, 2018 – Business Wire” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “LGL Group Inc. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 17, 2017.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $157,570 activity.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 12,813 shares traded. The LGL Group, Inc. (LGL) has risen 62.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LGL News: 10/05/2018 – LGL Group 1Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – LGL Group 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LGL Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGL); 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 22.2% TO $13.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $10.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 21/03/2018 LGL GROUP INC – ORDER BACKLOG IMPROVED 11.4% TO $11.7 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 FROM $10.5 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 10/05/2018 – LGL GROUP INC LGL.A – QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.04 PER SHARE

The LGL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.62 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. It has a 21.97 P/E ratio. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.70 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 24.28 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 190,031 shares. Natixis Advisors L P accumulated 0.06% or 98,305 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 10,921 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 52,500 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability has 3,423 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Legacy Cap Prns reported 4,285 shares stake. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 2.11 million shares. Contravisory Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). King Luther Cap Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,500 shares. Westpac reported 21,075 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler reported 290 shares stake. 16,729 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Yorktown Mgmt And has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 499,540 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fast Order Growth and Productivity Are Shoring Up Herman Miller’s Earnings Power – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget China: These Fast-Growing Asian Nations Will Rule the Next Decade – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EFI and Memjet Establish Partnership for Fast, High-Quality Digital Production – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Going fast and going low: Emerging central banks keep cutting rates in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $3100 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 75.54% above currents $32.66 stock price. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Sector Weight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550. 10,000 shares were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann, worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14. $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49M.