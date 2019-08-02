Fastenal Company (FAST) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Industrial Equipment Wholesale company, Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Fastenal Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.21% of all Industrial Equipment Wholesale’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fastenal Company has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.82% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fastenal Company and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastenal Company 0.00% 32.10% 22.00% Industry Average 2.08% 52.88% 7.72%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Fastenal Company and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fastenal Company N/A 32 23.39 Industry Average 83.15M 4.00B 39.58

Fastenal Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fastenal Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastenal Company 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.43 2.57

With average target price of $31.25, Fastenal Company has a potential upside of 5.47%. The peers have a potential upside of 11.08%. Fastenal Company’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fastenal Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fastenal Company -3.54% -5.7% -11.07% 2.34% 9.84% 17.8% Industry Average 7.64% 15.68% 28.74% 39.21% 31.77% 49.10%

For the past year Fastenal Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Fastenal Company has a Current Ratio of 4.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Fastenal Company’s peers Current Ratio is 2.71 and has 1.38 Quick Ratio. Fastenal Company has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fastenal Company’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Fastenal Company is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, Fastenal Company’s rivals’ beta is 1.51 which is 51.20% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fastenal Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fastenal Company’s peers beat Fastenal Company on 6 of the 6 factors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including various pins and machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations; and non-residential construction market, which include general, electrical, plumbing, sheet metal, and road contractors. It also serves farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed its products through a network of 2,503 company owned stores. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.