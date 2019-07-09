Fastenal Company (FAST) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Speedway Motorsports Has 1.91 Sentiment

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.37 EPS on July, 10.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $210.96M giving it 21.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.83. About 3.46 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Speedway Motorsports Inc (TRK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 44 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 23 decreased and sold their positions in Speedway Motorsports Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 8.55 million shares, up from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Speedway Motorsports Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 20 Increased: 30 New Position: 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold Fastenal Company shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $3100 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 80.11% above currents $31.83 stock price. Fastenal had 9 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.15 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 23.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $745.37 million. The firm owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. It has a 14.63 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 7,861 shares traded. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) has risen 5.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TRK News: 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – Speedway Motorsports 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.00 TO $1.20; 26/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS INC TRK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $1.00 TO $1.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ Speedway Motorsports Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRK); 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.20; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. EPS 1C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS – ESTIMATES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $20 MLN – $30 MLN; 07/03/2018 – SPEEDWAY MOTOR 4Q REV. $76.4M, EST. $83.5M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – Speedway Motorsports Sees 2018 Rev $450M-$475M

Analysts await Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TRK’s profit will be $27.98 million for 6.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 213.64% EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp. holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. for 151,592 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 80,465 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 226,256 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Axa, a France-based fund reported 168,329 shares.

