Fastenal Company (FAST) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; 1 Analysts Bullish Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)

Among 2 analysts covering Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is -7.92% below currents $5.43 stock price. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Robert W. Baird. See Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $0.36 EPS on October, 9.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. FAST’s profit would be $206.43M giving it 23.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Fastenal Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%

More notable recent Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pieris Pharma announces management changes – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Pieris Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:PIRS) 56% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PIRS Stock Surges on Promising Drug Data Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin drugs. The company has market cap of $268.20 million. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases.

The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.43. About 445,151 shares traded. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has risen 3.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PIRS News: 02/05/2018 – PIERIS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDER ORBIMED CUT STAKE TO 8.45%; 09/03/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 2017 Loss/Shr 40c; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ann Barbier, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Pieris Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 10/05/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% of Pieris Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals Names Ann Barbier to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PIRS); 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management Buys New 1% Position in Pieris Pharma

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) August Sales Consistent With Market Pattern – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GMS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Tips for Becoming an Ethical Shopper – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -6.17% below currents $33.57 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $3000 target in Tuesday, September 17 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.25 billion. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies primarily under the Fastenal name. It has a 25.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and building projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines and structures.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.